Cybersecurity Conference CYSEC Qatar 2024 Concludes

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: CYSEC Qatar 2024, the 8th Global edition of cybersecurity conference, drew to a triumphant close in Doha recently, with nearly 500 IT, OT, security leaders, and cybersecurity experts in attendance.

The event served as a pivotal platform for global experts, innovators, and thought leaders to explore the latest advancements and strategies essential for safeguarding our ever-evolving digital landscape.

Abdulrahman Hassan's keynote on 'Cybersecurity in Qatar: Fortifying Digital Defences for National Resilience' underscored the importance of collaboration and proactive measures in safeguarding Qatar's digital landscape.

Leading tech figures, including Hussam Abu-Rida, Renze Jongman, Ahmad Chehime, Nicholas Palmer, Harris Ismai, Kostas Skenderidis, and Moath Alabrahim, provided in-depth discussions on ICS/OT cybersecurity, the transformative power of AI, identity security, zero trust frameworks, and automating security processes.

Industry leaders such as Amr Metwally, Dr. Mashael Al Sabah, Hani Kanaan, Fakhruddin Thakura, and many more took a deep dive into discussions on anticipating future threats, implementing zero-trust frameworks, and enhancing cloud security in Qatar.

Attendees at the conference seized the opportunity to connect, exchange ideas, and establish meaningful partnerships during dedicated networking sessions. The exhibition floor showcased the forefront of cybersecurity technology and solutions, sparking innovation and leading the charge in groundbreaking advancements.

Global industry giants like TxOne, Mannai Corporation, f5, CISCO, Mindware, Group IB, Mandiant | Google, Cloudflare, Phishrod, and others unveiled their latest offerings, demonstrating their commitment to pushing the boundaries of digital security.