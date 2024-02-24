Msmes Take Center Stage At Maharashtra's Maiden Defence Expo

(MENAFN- KNN India) Mumbai, Feb 24 (KNN) Maharashtra's inaugural defence expo is poised to offer a platform for over 500 Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) operating in the defence sector.

Set to unfold as the Maharashtra MSME Defence Expo 2024, the event will spotlight niche products developed or under development for the Indian armed forces, as reported by TOI.

This initiative marks a significant boost to domestic manufacturing capabilities of MSMEs within the defence sector.

Encouraged by this momentum, numerous companies have forged partnerships with foreign defence manufacturers in India and global players over recent years.

As a result, MSMEs have emerged as key contributors, producing a diverse array of defence equipment and assuming pivotal roles in major projects such as fighter jets and submarines.

Maharashtra, renowned as India's industrial powerhouse, stands at the forefront of promoting self-reliance in the nation.

Industry experts applaud this as a crucial step in propelling MSMEs forward in the defence sector.

Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral R Hari Kumar commended the Maharashtra government's initiative, acknowledging its significance.

Highlighting the vital role of MSMEs, Admiral Kumar emphasised their contribution to the Indian Navy's commitment to achieving self-reliance by 2047.

He expressed optimism that through this expo, companies would gain insights into the navy's requirements.

Scheduled almost six years after the release of the Defence and Aerospace Policy in 2018, the expo will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Alongside MSMEs, prominent companies will also showcase their offerings in the exhibition spanning over 50 acres of land along the Pune-Nashik highway.

(KNN Bureau)