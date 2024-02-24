PM Modi Becomes Most Popular Global Leader Defeating Joe Biden, Rishi Sunak: Survey

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Prime Minister Narendra Modi emerged as the most popular leader in the world after defeating global leaders like US President Joe Biden, UK PM Rishi Sunak and Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, according to a recent survey by a US-based agency Morning Consult Read: Centre to issue notice to Google over Gemini AI's 'biased' response to query on PM Modi: Report

In the recently updated Global Leader Approval Rating Tracker of the Morning Consult, PM Modi received nearly 78% approval ratings, the maximum by any leader across the world. In the rating, 17% of the participants had expressed their disapproval for PM Modi, whereas, 6% gave no opinion about him Read: PM Modi to inaugurate Gujarat's first AIIMS tomorrow, launch projects worth over ₹52,250 croreUS President Joe Biden was long below the list with an approval percentage of 37% and a disapproval percentage of 55%. A total of 8% of respondents gave no opinion about the US President PM Rishi Sunak approved by 25% of peopleIndicating a declining popularity of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak among his people, the tracker showed that merely 25% of people in the UK approved Sunak's leadership, whereas, 66% of people surveyed for the ratings were found to be unhappy with his leadership Read: 'Your dreams of 70 years will be fulfilled in the coming years,' says PM Modi in Jammu | 10 key highlightsThe approval ratings are updated regularly based on monthly data. The latest approval ratings are based on the data that was collected from January 30 to February 5. The ratings are a reflection of week moving average of views among adults surveyed in countries mentioned in the list the list of most popular global leaders, PM Modi was followed by Mexican president Andres Manuel López Obrador with an approval rating of 65 per cent. On the third position, stood Argentina's Javier Milei with an approval percentage of 63 per cent. Notably, the monthly update on the survey indicates that PM Modi's popularity is growing as the Lok Sabha elections are set to take place in the coming months.

Also Read: Top news this week: Farmers Delhi Chalo march on halt, IPL schedule, Cong-SP seat sharing deal and moreIn December, the survey indicated that PM Modi had an approval percentage of 76 per cent. After winning two consecutive governments, PM Modi's party BJP is eyeing its third term in the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

In his recent speeches, PM Modi has expressed his confidence that his party will return to power in Lok Sabha polls with a thumping majority. This time, the Bhartiya Janata Party is eyeing at winning nearly 370 seats with NDA crossing the 400 mark.

