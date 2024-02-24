Did You Know 7 Iphone Models Were Among Top 10 Smartphones In 2023?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Apple dominated the global smartphone market in 2023 with seven iPhone models in the top 10 best-sellers, according to a Counterpoint Research report.

iPhone 14 was the best-selling smartphone of 2023.

Samsung was the only Android brand to make it to the list with three models from its budget A series.

The year 2023 was a reigning year for Apple as the tech giant dominated the global smartphone market with seven of its iPhone models occupying the top 10 spots in terms of sales, according to a report by Counterpoint Research.



The year's best-selling smartphone was the iPhone 14, which was followed by the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Pro Max. The lone Android phone to make the list was from Samsung, which included three models from its entry-level A series, while Apple easily defeated its rivals in the top 7.

The research, which was based on Counterpoint Research's Global Monthly Handset Model Sales Tracker, showed that Apple moved up from six in 2022 and five in 2021 to take the top seven spots for the first time last year. Samsung took possession of the final three.

Remarkably, since 2021, no other brands have been on the list. The combined market share of the top 10 smartphones hit a record 20 percent in 2023, up from 19 percent in 2022 and 18 percent in 2021.

The research claims that a number of reasons, such as the high demand for the iPhone 14 and 15 series, the older iPhone 13's continued success, and Apple's growing market share in emerging areas like India and the Middle East and Africa (MEA), allowed the company to dominate the market.

Launched in September 2022, the iPhone 14 accounted for 19% of all iPhone sales in 2023, making it the best-selling smartphone of the year. Nearly half of the model's sales came from its two primary markets, China and the United States. A speedier A16 Bionic processor and longer battery life were added to the iPhone 14, which otherwise had an identical design and set of features to the iPhone 13.

The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, which provided notable enhancements like Dynamic Island, a more sophisticated CPU, and a faster display refresh rate, sold more units than the standard model because to the little distinction between the two versions, according to sources.

iPhone 15 took the third spot

The iPhone 15 series, which is Apple's most recent offering, managed to secure the top three positions on the global bestseller list for the fourth quarter of 2023. Notably, the iPhone 15 Pro Max emerged as the most popular smartphone of the quarter. Improved cameras, a speedier A17 Bionic CPU, a 120Hz ProMotion display, and a revised notch were all features of the iPhone 15 series. Despite supply chain delays and a worldwide chip shortage, the sales of the iPhone 15 series in 2022 were on par with those of the iPhone 14 series.

The oldest model on the list, the Apple iPhone 13, continued to rise in volume in Japan and India by double digits year over year (YoY), keeping it in fourth place.

According to the research, carrier discounts in Japan boosted sales of previous generations, but the iPhone 13's low price made it a popular option in India.

India in particular demonstrated Apple's rising relevance in the country by being the fifth market to achieve 10 million iPhone unit sales in a year.