Azerbaijani Gymnasts Reach Final Of World Cup In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Members of the Azerbaijani tumbling team have competed in the
qualifying rounds of the Trampoline and Tumbling World Cup in Baku, Azernews reports.
Mikhail Malkin has taken the lead with a score of 58.700 points,
while Adil Hajizade secured the second position with a score of
57.100 points. Tofig Aliyev claimed the fourth spot (55.800
points), and Bilal Gurbanov secured the fifth position (52.000
points).
Following the qualification round, Malkin and Hajizade advanced
to the final of the World Cup.
According to the regulations of the Trampoline and Tumbling
World Cup, only two athletes from each country can advance to the
final competition.
The Trampoline and Tumbling World Cup is being held at the
National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on February 23-25. Gymnasts from
32 countries are taking part in the event.
MENAFN24022024000195011045ID1107894081
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.