Azerbaijani Gymnasts Reach Final Of World Cup In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Members of the Azerbaijani tumbling team have competed in the qualifying rounds of the Trampoline and Tumbling World Cup in Baku, Azernews reports.

Mikhail Malkin has taken the lead with a score of 58.700 points, while Adil Hajizade secured the second position with a score of 57.100 points. Tofig Aliyev claimed the fourth spot (55.800 points), and Bilal Gurbanov secured the fifth position (52.000 points).

Following the qualification round, Malkin and Hajizade advanced to the final of the World Cup.

According to the regulations of the Trampoline and Tumbling World Cup, only two athletes from each country can advance to the final competition.

The Trampoline and Tumbling World Cup is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on February 23-25. Gymnasts from 32 countries are taking part in the event.