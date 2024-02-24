Polish Protesters Unblock Zosin-Ustyluh Checkpoint For Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On February 24, Polish protesters temporarily stopped blocking the Zosin-Ustyluh checkpoint in connection with the second anniversary of the beginning of Russia's war against Ukraine.

"From 03:00 on February 24, Polish protesters temporarily stopped blocking the Zosin-Ustyluh checkpoint in connection with the anniversary of the outbreak of war in Ukraine. During February 24, the passage of trucks and cars at the specified crossing point is carried out in accordance with the established procedure for entry and exit," the statement said.

At the other checkpoints on the Polish side of the Ukrainian-Polish border, protesters continue to restrict the movement of trucks, the SBGS added.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, since February 9, 2024, Polish farmers have been protesting on the roads leading to the checkpoints near the border with Ukraine. Polish farmers are blocking roads for truck traffic to protest what they claim is excessive imports of Ukrainian products to the Polish market.

The blockade of the Polish-Ukrainian border has been going on, with short interruptions, since the beginning of November last year. In addition to farmers, it has also involved transportation companies.

President Volodymyr Zelensky instructed the government to be at the borde with Poland by February 24 to resolve the blockade. He also invited the head of the Polish government, Donald Tusk, to come to the border, and the President of Poland, Andrzej Duda, to support this dialogue.

At the same time, Tusk said that a meeting between the governments of Ukraine and Poland would take place on March 28 in Warsaw, and that until then, the two countries would work at a technical level to resolve economic problems.

On February 23, representatives of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine arrived at the border with Poland to resolve the blockade, while Polish officials did not. The meeting did not take place.

On the same day, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that Ukraine had developed and was offering Poland a plan to unblock the border , the "Plan of Understanding," which consists of five steps.