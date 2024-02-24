Himachal Police Detain Newly-Married Couple In Bihar's Jahanabad

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Feb 24 (IANS) A team from the Himachal Pradesh Police detained a newly-married couple in Bihar's Jahanabad district on Saturday.

The police claimed the detained couple, both natives of Bihar's Gaya district, are cousin brother and sister by relation. The girl was living with her family members in Baddi in Himachal Pradesh. The husband is accused of kidnapping the girl and taking her to Jahanabad.

An FIR has been registered in this connection at a women's police station in Baddi following the submission of a written complaint by the girl's mother.

The girl, however, claimed that she herself went with the man and got married at a temple.

During investigation, it was revealed that the girl reportedly had an affair with her cousin's brother for a long time. They were in touch with each other over phone. The girl had left her house in Baddi on February 1.

"The girl's mother lodged a written complaint with the women's police station in Baddi. We put the girl's mobile phone on surveillance and traced her location to the Adarsh Nagar locality in Jahanabad. Accordingly, we reached Jahanabad and detained the couple. We will take them to Baddi for further investigation,” said a Himachal Police officer.