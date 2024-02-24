Kuwaiti Envoy Lauds 'Solid, Historic' Ties With Jordan

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 24 (Petra) - Kuwaiti Ambassador to Jordan, Hamad Rashid Al-Marri, lauded Jordanian-Kuwaiti relations as "distinguished, strong and historic."In an interview with "Petra" on the occasion of Kuwait's National Day, he said these relations are based on the principle of mutual respect and pursuit to achieve common interests in various fields.The diplomat pointed to the joint coordination and identical visions at all levels, highlighting keenness and interest of the two countries' leaderships to continue joint consultation on various Arab and regional issues.In this regard, he said the two countries coordinate in international forums and exchange support, which reflected "positively" on outcomes of these bilateral relations.He stated that Technical Trade Committee is expected to hold its 8th session in Amman during 5-6 March 2024, in preparation for reaching and improving "broader" cooperation horizons, adding that level of joint trade exchange reached about JD200 million in exports and imports from and to Kuwait.Noting "vital" role of Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED), he said it has so far financed 32 projects in Jordan, with a total value of about $1.7 billion.Meanwhile, he noted Kuwait's civil society organizations continue to provide aid and humanitarian aid to underprivileged groups in Jordan as well as Palestinian and Syrian refugees in the Kingdom, referring to loans, technical aid, and mutual agreements signed to contribute further in this field.The envoy said Kuwait is one of the "largest" countries in investing in Jordan in various fields, primarily telecom, IT, and banking sectors, as well as engineering industries, and financial investment.He added that volume of Kuwaiti government and private investments reached about $20 billion due to Jordan's "attractive" foreign investor laws and privileges.