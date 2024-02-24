Air India Unveils New In-Flight Safety Video

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

New Delhi

:

Air India, backed by the Tata Group, has unveiled a new inflight safety video titled 'Safety Mudra'. The video, inspired by India's rich cultural heritage and traditional folk-art forms, aims to engage passengers while delivering crucial safety instructions.

The news was shared by Air India on X, stating, 'For centuries, Indian classical dance and folk-art forms have been used as a means of storytelling and instruction. Today, they narrate another story, that of inflight safety.' The airline further added, 'Presenting Air India's new Safety Film, inspired by the rich and diverse dance traditions of India.' According to an official statement, the video has been carefully designed to highlight the diversity and intricacy of Indian culture while imparting essential safety information.

The innovative safety video that blends safety instructions with eight different Indian dance forms - Bharatnatyam, Bihu, Kathak, Kathakali, Mohiniyattam, Odissi, Ghoomar and Giddha.

Each dance form in the video highlights specific safety instructions, providing passengers with information in a culturally rich and engaging way. The video has been developed in collaboration with Prasoon Joshi of McCann Worldgroup, musician Shankar Mahadevan, and film director Bharatbala.

Campbell Wilson, CEO & MD, Air India, said the video is aimed at showcasing India's cultural diversity to travellers, while also delivering essential safety instructions. The video will initially be available on Air India's recently launched A350 aircraft, equipped with advanced inflight entertainment screens, and will gradually be extended to other aircraft in the fleet.

