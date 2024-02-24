Europe Tuna Market Outlook, Demand, Size, Trends, Growth And Opportunity 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group has published a market research report titled“ Europe Tuna Market Report by Species (Skipjack, Yellowfin, Albacore, Bigeye, Bluefin), Type (Canned, Frozen, Fresh), and Country 2024-2032 ” The

Europe tuna

market size is projected toexhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.3% during

2024-2032..

Tuna refers to a saltwater that is characterized by a streamlined body to swiftly move through water. It is a lean source of protein, essential for muscle growth, repair, and overall body function. It helps to lower the risk of cardiovascular disease by reducing inflammation, improving cholesterol levels, and supporting healthy blood pressure levels. It is a good source of several essential vitamins and minerals, including vitamin D and B12 and selenium and potassium. It is low in calories and fat but high in protein, making it a filling and satisfying option for those looking to manage their weight.

Europe Tuna Market Trends and Drivers:

At present, the rising awareness about the health benefits associated with consuming tuna, such as the high content of omega-3 fatty acids, represents one of the key factors propelling the market growth in Europe. In addition, the growing need for convenient and quick meal options among individuals with busy lifestyles is driving the demand for pre-packaged tuna products, such as canned tuna and ready-to-eat (RTE) tuna salads, for their convenience. Furthermore, the increasing advances in fishing techniques, vessel technology, and processing methods enhance efficiency, yield, and quality throughout the tuna supply chain, ensuring a steady and reliable flow of products. Apart from this, the rising implementation of stringent food safety regulations, quality assurance standards, and certifications ensures the safety and integrity of tuna products, fostering consumer trust and brand reputation. Moreover, the growing convenience of online grocery shopping, including for perishable items like fresh tuna, is offering a favorable market outlook. The advent of specialty food retailers and direct-to-consumer (D2C) channels offers consumers access to premium and sustainably sourced tuna. Besides this, the increasing advancements in food processing technology, such as high-pressure processing (HPP), vacuum packaging, and modified atmosphere packaging (MAP), extend the shelf life, preserve the freshness, and enhance the safety of tuna products, meeting consumer expectations for quality and convenience.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Species Insights:



Skipjack

Yellowfin

Albacore

Bigeye Bluefin

The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the market based on the species. This includes skipjack, yellowfin, albacore, bigeye, and bluefin.

Type Insights:



Canned

Frozen Fresh

A detailed breakup and analysis of the market based on the type has also been provided in the report. This includes canned, frozen, and fresh.

Country Insights:



Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain Others

