Happy Birthday Sanjay Leela Bhansali: 7 best movies of the maestro

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Sanjay Leela Bhansali, born on February 24th, is a visionary filmmaker renowned for his visually captivating storytelling. With a distinct flair for grandeur and emotional depth, he crafts cinematic masterpieces that resonate with audiences worldwide. Here are 7 best movies of the maestro

A grand adaptation of the classic novel by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Madhuri Dixit. The film depicts tragic love story of Devdas and Paro

Black tells the story of a deaf-blind girl and her relationship with her teacher

A vibrant adaptation of William Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet, set in rural Gujarat. Starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, the film is known for its colorful visuals

An epic historical romance based on the love story of the Maratha warrior Peshwa Bajirao I and his second wife Mastani

A historical epic based on the poem Padmavat by Malik Muhammad Jayasi, the film stirred controversy but was also praised for its visual splendor, performances, and storytelling

Bhansali's first venture into the romantic genre, Saawariya is a visually stunning film set in a dreamy, fairy tale-like world, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor

A romantic drama starring Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai, and Ajay Devgn. The film revolves around a love triangle and explores themes of love, sacrifice