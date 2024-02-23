Slovenia Sends Aid Plane To Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 23 (Petra)-- A Slovenian C17 military aircraft bringing medical, humanitarian, and relief supplies for the Gaza Strip arrived at Marka Military Airport.The aircraft was met at the airport by Saso Podelsnik, the Slovenian Ambassador to the Arab Republic of Egypt and Ali Haider Murad, the Honorary Slovenian Consul in Amman.This assistance is being provided in the context of Jordan's efforts to support family members and brothers affected by the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip.It also serves as a statement of the close bilateral ties that unite the two friendly nations and a reflection of Slovenian solidarity and cooperation with the Palestinian people.