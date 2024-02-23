               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan To Export Alcohol To Turkiye Without Customs Duty


2/23/2024 2:10:20 AM

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan will export 1.5 million liters of wine and fermented alcoholic beverages to Turkiye every year at 0% customs rate, Azernews reports.

The Turkish press reports that this was reflected in the decision adopted by the Grand National Assembly of Turkiye based on the new Preferential Trade Agreement signed between the two countries.

According to the decision, the import of a number of products from Azerbaijan was exempted from customs duty for 10 years. Thus, Turkiye will import wine, mulberry, quince, iron and steel products, and packaging materials from Azerbaijan, and Azerbaijan will import copper wire, washing machines, monitors, video recorders, car spare parts, and aluminum from Turkiye without customs duty.

