Azerbaijan To Export Alcohol To Turkiye Without Customs Duty

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov Read more
Azerbaijan will export 1.5 million liters of wine and fermented
alcoholic beverages to Turkiye every year at 0% customs rate, Azernews reports.
The Turkish press reports that this was reflected in the
decision adopted by the Grand National Assembly of Turkiye based on
the new Preferential Trade Agreement signed between the two
countries.
According to the decision, the import of a number of products
from Azerbaijan was exempted from customs duty for 10 years. Thus,
Turkiye will import wine, mulberry, quince, iron and steel
products, and packaging materials from Azerbaijan, and Azerbaijan
will import copper wire, washing machines, monitors, video
recorders, car spare parts, and aluminum from Turkiye without
customs duty.
