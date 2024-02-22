Emarat Partners With UAE Innovates To Offer Collaborative Platform For Creativity And Innovation

(MENAFN- Mid-East) The partnership aims to facilitate knowledge exchange to create a widespread culture of innovation that benefits humanity.

Sultan Alghfeli: 'Our collaboration with UAE Innovates aligns with our understanding of the importance of innovation in shaping a brighter future for the nation'

Dubai, UAE: Emirates General Petroleum Corporation – Emarat announced its collaboration with UAE Innovates, the largest national event celebrating innovation and innovators. This collaboration aims to promote a culture of innovation and create an environment that supports creativity, ultimately leading to positive impacts for society.

As part of this collaboration, a series of strategic workshops were organized to serve as a platform to exchange ideas, experiences and innovations, while also fostering partnerships aimed at uncovering innovative solutions to accelerate progress. This partnership also contributes to achieving the goals of UAE Innovates, which is one of the most important national initiatives launched by the Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Government Innovation (MBRCGI), aiming to enrich a culture of innovation and solidify the UAE's role as a global innovation hub.

Sultan Alghfeli, Strategy and Business Development Director at Emarat, said:“At Emarat, we are committed to contributing to the growth and development of the UAE. Our collaboration with UAE Innovates stems from our awareness of the importance of innovation as a fundamental pillar for achieving sustainable growth and development, aligning with our wise leadership's aspirations to position the UAE as one of the best countries in the world across all fields.

Alghfeli added,“Emarat's collaboration with UAE Innovates is part of our commitment to instilling a culture of innovation. This is a pivotal aspect of providing exceptional services to our customers and community, while also supporting the implementation of the National Innovation Strategy. By embracing innovation, we aim to achieve exceptional milestones and enhance the quality of services, further bolstering the UAE's reputation as a hub for talent and innovation.”

Emarat is committed to fostering a culture of innovation across all its services and facilities. Moreover, it aims to strengthen its standing as the preferred provider of oil and gas products and services in the UAE, catering to a diverse array of major companies and institutions that play a crucial role in the national infrastructure across various vital and strategic sectors.

Looking ahead, Emarat aims to support innovators in transforming their projects and initiatives into new business models that contribute to the UAE's development efforts. Over the course of 29 days, hundreds of events were organized, including competitions, hackathons, exhibitions, workshops, conferences and panels focusing on the importance of innovation, and celebrating innovative models and experiences that have made a positive impact on UAE society.

Since its inception as Emirates Innovation Week in 2015, UAE Innovates has evolved into a significant platform for celebrating innovation and fostering a culture of innovation in both the public and private sectors. Its activities are integral to the UAE's efforts to position itself as a global innovation hub, driving projects aimed at improving societal well-being.