'Godrej Locks' 'Live Safe, Live Free' Study Reveals That 79% Of Indians Worry About Home Safety While On Vacation

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, 21 February, 2024: Vacations are all about unwinding, rejuvenating and taking a break from the grind. The last thing any of us on holiday want is to be anxious about the safety of our homes. Yet, a new research study 'Live Safe, Live Freely' by Godrej Locks & Architectural Fittings and Systems, a business of Godrej & Boyce, the flagship company of the Godrej Group, found that such worries often interrupt the holiday plans.



Commenting on this insight Shyam Motwani, Business Head at Godrej Locks & Architectural Fittings and Systems said, "The findings of the 'Live Safe, Live Freely' study unveil that the modern vacationer is burdened with concerns about the safety of their home. Questions about whether doors were properly locked linger in their minds during vacations. It's clear that ensuring home safety is paramount for worry-free travel. The study underscores the pivotal role technology plays in home safety, empowering individuals to fully enjoy their time off. With advanced solutions like digital locks, individuals can now travel worry-free, as they can operate these locks remotely via a mobile app from anywhere in the world with Wi-Fi. At Godrej Locks & Architectural Fittings and Systems, our commitment is to provide cutting-edge solutions that empower individuals to live freely without compromising on safety."



The objective of the 'Live Safe, Live Freely' study is to offer valuable insights into the lifestyles of Indians and the technology choices they make for home safety, granting them peace of mind and the freedom to live without worry.



Travel emerged as a significant focus area of the study revealing 79% of the respondents are experiencing unabating worries while on vacation about whether they had properly locked all doors and windows. Furthermore, over 40 percent expressed concerns about aged parents forgetting or losing their keys and being locked out.



The research study also indicates nearly 48% respondents would turn their holiday into a longer 'workcation' if they were not worried about the safety of their homes. Additionally, 49% respondents said they would use a tech gadget to check on the safety of their home at least once a day, even from the office. 29% said they would check on the safety of their homes remotely every three hours from the office.



The study 'Live safe, Live Freely' aimed to understand human behaviour on the adoption of smart-home devices to ensure safety and convenience. It was undertaken across a sample size of 2,000 individuals in five cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bangalore, and Bhopal.

Company :-Adfactors PR

User :- Shreedhar BH

Email :...

Other articles by Godrej