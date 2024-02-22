               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Video: Rain, Snow Disrupts Life In J&K, More Precipitation Expected In Next 24 Hours


2/22/2024 9:09:37 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Read Also Snow Disrupts Normal Life In Kashmir Valley Srinagar Gets Second Snowfall Of Winter

MENAFN22022024000215011059ID1107886736

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search