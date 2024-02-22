(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently released a report titled“ Asia Pacific Dry Eye Syndrome Market : Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 .” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the Asia Pacific Dry Eye Syndrome Market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

How Big is the Asia Pacific Dry Eye Syndrome Market ?

The Asia Pacific dry eye syndrome market size reached US$ 877 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,361 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% during by 2028.

Asia Pacific Dry Eye Syndrome Market

The Asia Pacific dry eye syndrome market is experiencing significant growth, driven primarily by the escalating prevalence of dry eye-related conditions in the region. Moreover, various lifestyle factors, such as increasing screen time, growing use of digital devices, and environmental factors like pollution and air conditioning, are contributing to the escalating incidence of dry eye syndrome. Furthermore, the rising geriatric population, which is more prone to developing eye disorders such as dry eye syndrome, is also stimulating the market growth. Additionally, the growing awareness of eye health and the availability of several treatment options are further propelling the market expansion.

Apart from this, the Asia Pacific dry eye syndrome market is also propelled by the ongoing development and adoption of advanced treatment options like artificial tear solutions, anti-inflammatory drugs, and punctal plugs. Moreover, various pharmaceutical companies are investing in research and development to introduce innovative products that offer more effective and long-lasting relief, which is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the expanding healthcare infrastructure and the inflating healthcare spending, especially in countries like China, India, and Japan, are facilitating easier access to eye care services, which in turn is bolstering the market. Additionally, the increasing collaboration between doctors and pharmaceutical companies for the distribution and promotion of dry eye syndrome products is anticipated to propel the growth of the market in the coming years.

Asia Pacific Dry Eye Syndrome Market Report Segmentation:

Breakup by Disease Type:



Evaporative Dry Eye Syndrome Aqueous Dry Eye Syndrome

Breakup by Drug Type:



Anti-inflammatory Drugs

Lubricant Eye Drops Autologous Serum Eye Drops

Breakup by Product:



Liquid Drops

Gel

Liquid Wipes

Eye Ointment Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:



Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

Breakup by Country:



China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia Others

If you require any specific information that is not covered currently within the scope of the report, we will provide the same as a part of the customization.

