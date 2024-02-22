Industrial Policy Document 2024-2028 Promotes 'High-Value' Sectors-Official

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 22 (Petra) -Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply announced that the Industrial Policy Document 2024-2028, which was approved by the Cabinet on Wednesday, features the "five high-value" food, pharmaceutical, textiles, chemical, and engineering industries set by the Economic Modernization Vision.In a statement Thursday to "Petra," the ministry spokesperson, Yanal Baramawi, said the policy 2024-2028, which was drafted by the government, in partnership with the private sector, is a "strategic" document aimed to set framework for promoting Jordan's industrial development.He added that the new policy lays foundation for an action plan in the target period, based on "comprehensive analytical" evidence and a series of public consultations.Additionally, he pointed out that the policy's vision seeks to realise "an integrated Jordanian industry, a greater capability to produce goods with high added value, provide comprehensive job opportunities for Jordanians, and achieve a faster transition towards sustainable production."