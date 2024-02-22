Amman Stock Exchange Sees Modest Increase In Trading Activity

Amman, Feb. 22 (Petra) - The Amman Stock Exchange concluded Thursday's trading session with a 0.19 percent uptick, reaching 2,465 points.A total of 3.4 million shares were traded, valued at approximately JD3.6 million, facilitated through 2,443 transactions.Among publicly traded firms, 30 witnessed an uptrend in their share prices, while 29 experienced a decline, with 38 maintaining stable prices.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.