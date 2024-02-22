Russian Skier Killed, 4 Others Rescued In Gulmarg Avalanche Accident (Lead)

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Feb 22 (IANS) A Russian skier was killed while 4 others, including a local guide, were rescued after an avalanche hit a group of skiers in Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg ski resort on Thursday, officials said.
Officials said that a group, comprising 4 Russians and a local guide, had gone for skiing to Afarwat heights in Gulmarg ski resort when an avalanche hit them.
"One male Russian skier was killed while 4 others including 3 Russians, including a woman, and a local ski guide were rescued," an official said.
Gulmarg and other higher reaches of Kashmir have received bountiful snowfall during the last 4 days. This has brightened up the prospect of skiing and other winter sports at Gulmarg ski resort.
The 4th Khelo India national snow sports event was inaugurated at Gulmarg by J&K Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha on Wednesday.
