Trump compares Russia to war machine

(MENAFN) In a recent town hall meeting, former United States President Donald Trump characterized Russia as a formidable "war machine," citing the country's historical prowess in defeating powerful invaders. The statement came in response to a discussion about the United States providing additional aid to Ukraine, with Trump expressing opposition to sending billions of dollars to the embattled nation.



During the town hall hosted by Fox News' Laura Ingraham, the focus shifted to Kiev's urgent need for American financial assistance, prompting Ingraham to highlight President Joe Biden's argument that without such aid, Ukraine could lose the war, empowering Russian President Vladimir Putin and endangering United States allies. Trump contested this viewpoint,



reiterating his belief that, had he been in office, the hostilities between Russia and Ukraine would not have occurred, and that he could resolve them swiftly if reinstated as president.



Trump also called for increased financial contributions from European Union (EU) nations, asserting that the stakes in the conflict are higher for them than for the United States. He emphasized the geographical advantage the United States possesses with an ocean separating it from the conflict zone and argued that European Union nations should bear a greater share of the burden to support Ukraine.



"They have to start paying up," Trump insisted, pointing out that the European Union nations' proximity to the conflict should prompt them to take a more active role in providing financial aid. He suggested that their lack of contribution may be due to a lack of solicitation.



In a striking commentary on Russia's military capabilities, Trump described the country as a war machine, emphasizing its historical victories against powerful invaders like Hitler and Napoleon. He painted a picture of Russia as a formidable force, underscoring the challenges faced by Ukraine in the ongoing conflict.



The town hall discussion showcased Trump's perspective on the geopolitical dynamics surrounding the conflict in Ukraine and raised questions about the United States role in providing aid to its allies in the face of an assertive Russia. The former president's remarks underscore the complex considerations and historical context influencing the current debate on international assistance to Ukraine.





