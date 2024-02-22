Ninja Trail, Cyclone Slide: Dubai's Global Village Announces New 'Challenge Zone'

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Thu 22 Feb 2024, 12:54 PM

Dubai's Global Village announced on Thursday the opening of the latest Mini World attraction, the first outdoor Neon Galaxy X – Challenge Zone. Visitors six years and above and adventure seekers are invited to experience galactic adventures with five exciting attractions containing ten different challenges.

Neon Galaxy X – Challenge Zone at Global Village is situated within Mini world and offers an exhilarating outdoor environment guaranteed to provide heart-pounding fun for all.

Attractions include a 32-metre-long ninja trail challenge, a cyclone slide going down a drop of 15 metres, as well as a rope course that is 4 levels high with an Air Coaster surrounding the structure; all of which promise unforgettable moments waiting to be experienced.

Other attractions include a net climbing tower that is over 18-metres tall, a Donut and Launch slides, Climbing Walls scaling over 8-metres high; and other space-themed challenges all within over 5,022 sqm of space.

The colourfully dynamic Neon Galaxy X – Challenge Zone invites guests who share a sense of thrill and excitement no matter the age, to embark on a journey of discovery as they experience the thrilling adventures and obstacle courses it holds from a starting price of only Dh15.

Visitors to the Mini World are also able to enjoy exploring 25 miniature replicas of world-famous landmarks, indulge in international cuisines with unique kiosks and trucks, spend amazing times at Mini Golf with their families and friends, or watch spectacular shows and performances on the Wonder Stage.

