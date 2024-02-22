State Minister Wants People To Enjoy Arrack For Traditional New Year

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) State Minister Chamara Sampath says the Sri Lankan public should be able to enjoy local arrack during the traditional Sinhalese and Tamil New Year in April.

The State Minister told Parliament that the price of arrack has been increased significantly.

He proposed reducing the price of arrack for the traditional New Year so people can have a booze.

Chamara Sampath said that people who cant afford arrack have switched to illicit liquor, also known as Kasippu . (Colombo Gazette)