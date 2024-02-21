At Least 17 Palestinians Killed In Israeli Airstrike On Nuseirat Refugee Camp In Central Gaza

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Feb 22 (NNN-WAFA) – At least 17 Palestinians were killed and more than 34 others injured, in an Israeli airstrike on a house in the Nuseirat refugee camp, in the central Gaza Strip, local medical sources said, yesterday.

The sources added that, rescue efforts are still ongoing, and the casualties include women and children.

The recovered victims were all transferred to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, in the city of Deir el-Balah, the sources added.

Eyewitnesses said that, an Israeli warplane fired several missiles at the house sheltering several displaced families.

The massive blast brought down the building and caused severe damage to neighbouring houses in the western part of the camp.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian death toll from Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip has risen to 29,313, with 69,333 others wounded, as the Israel-Hamas conflict continues, the Palestinian Health Ministry said in a press statement, yesterday.– NNN-WAFA

