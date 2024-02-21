President Forms Varash City Military Administration In Rivne Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has established the Varash City Military Administration of the Varash district of the Rivne region, appointing Lyudmyla Marynina as its head.

This is stated in Presidential Decree No. 82/2024 of February 20, Ukrinform reported.

"According to the Law of Ukraine 'On the Legal Regime of Martial Law', I hereby decree: To establish the Varash City Military Administration of the Varash district of the Rivne region. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Rivne Regional State Administration shall take measures related to the establishment of the military administration referred to in Article 1 of this Decree following the Law of Ukraine 'On the Legal Regime of Martial Law'," the document reads.

The decree comes into force on the day of its publication.

According to Presidential Decree No. 17/2024-rp of February 20, Lyudmyla Marynina was appointed head of the Varash City Military Administration of the Varash District of the Rivne Region.

Before that, the President dismissed Marynina from the post of head of the Varash District State Administration of the Rivne region by decree No. 16/2024-rp.

As reported, Liudmyla Marynina was born on 16.03.1972 and has been the head of the Varash District State Administration since December 2021. She is a member of the Standing Committee on Budget, Finance, and Taxes of the Rivne Regional Council.