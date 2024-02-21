Georgian Actor Salome Demuria Wins European Rising Star Award At Berlinale

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Georgian actor Salome Demuria has been awarded the
European Shooting Stars award, presented annually to emerging
actors from across the continent, at the 74th Berlin International
Film Festival, Azernews reports, citing
Agenda.
The Centre said Demuria was selected as the winner by
the jury of international film industry experts from a shortlist of
10 European talents of 2023 for her role in director Rusudan
Glurjidze's feature The Antique.
Hosted in Berlin, the Festival featured the European
Film Market, which showcased a Georgian stand highlighting the
“rich heritage” of Georgian cinema, presented new projects and
promoted the country as the“most important” for filmmaking in
Eastern Europe.
The Georgian representation at the event included
directors and producers who met with representatives of production
companies and made plans both for creating joint productions and
the development of the country's film production.
The Centre said the delegation, led by its Acting
Director Koba Khubunaia, was scheduled to hold more“important
meetings” with producers, representatives of companies, cinemas,
online portals and representatives of international film festivals
at the event.
This year's festival is running between February
15-25.
