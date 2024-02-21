Several Powerful Explosions Rock Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army is shelling Kherson, a series of powerful explosions were heard in the coastal area of the city.

Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson City Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Kherson is under enemy fire! The Russian army has been attacking the city from the temporarily occupied left bank," he said.

According to Mrochko, a series of powerful explosions were heard, in particular, in the coastal area of Kherson.

authorities show consequences of nighttime shellin

The head of the city military administration reminded citizens of the two-wall rule and urged them to stay away from windows.

As reported by Ukrinform, in Kherson, three people were injured by overnight shelling that set fire to cars and garages and broke windows in apartments.