India, Greece Pledge To Work For Global Peace, Stability

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Feb 21 (KUNA) -- India and Greece on Wednesday discussed several bilateral, regional and global issues and agreed to contribute to global peace and stability.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement that Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed with his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who arrived in New Delhi to participate as chief guest in the Raisina Dialogue and hold talks with Indian leadership ways of deepening ties between the two countries.

Modi said that Mitsotakis's visit is a sign of strengthening strategic partnership between the two countries, terming "historic" as it comes after a 16-year gap.

"Our discussions today were very significant and useful. It is a matter of joy that we are rapidly moving towards the target of doubling bilateral trade by 2030. We identified several new opportunities to give new energy and direction to our cooperation. There are many possibilities for closer cooperation between the two countries in the field of agriculture," the statement said.

Both sides also discussed ways to increase cooperation in areas like pharma, medical devices, technology, innovation, skill development, and space, it added.

Connecting the start-ups of both countries, shipping and connectivity, cooperation in defence and security also came up for deliberations.

"We will be able to increase mutual coordination on common challenges like defence, cyber security, counter-terrorism, and maritime security. New opportunities for co-production and co-development are being created in defence manufacturing in India, which can be beneficial for both the countries," Modi said.

Both sides also discussed fight against terrorism. Early signing of Migration and Mobility Partnership Agreement was also discussed. "We also discussed many regional and international issues. We agree that all disputes and tensions should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. We welcome Greece's active participation and positive role in the Indo-Pacific. It is a matter of joy that Greece has decided to join the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative," the statement said quoting Modi.

Reforming the UN and other international institutions also came up for discussion, as both sides agreed to continue efforts to contribute to global peace and stability. (end)

atk







MENAFN21022024000071011013ID1107882356