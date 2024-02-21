'Lord Krishna Spoke Through CJI': Arvind Kejriwal On SC's Chandigarh Mayoral Poll Order (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday lauded Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud

for the Supreme Court's verdict on the Chandigarh mayoral polls. During his speech in the Delhi Legislative Assembly during the Budget session, Kejriwal said,

"We consider courts as temples. Serving justice is God's work. This is why when a judge announces verdicts, it is considered God's work in a way."

"Whatever happened in the Supreme Court yesterday, it seemed as if Lord Krishna was also present in the Supreme Court yesterday," Kejriwal continued, drawing comparisons between God and CJI Chandrachud

Kejriwal reiterated his Tuesday remarks, thanking the Supreme Court for "saving democracy" during these trying times. He made his comments the day after the Chandigarh mayoral election results were reversed by the Supreme Court, which pronounced AAP candidate Kuldeep Kumar the victor. The Delhi CM continued, throwing jabs at the BJP, claiming that the party "steals" elections rather than winning them.

"God revealed the BJP and shown that it rigs elections rather than winning them. The nation has seen evidence and videos showing how the party rigs elections. God is attempting to communicate through a small-scale election like the one for Chandigarh Mayor," Kejriwal claimed.

"Lord Shri Krishna is trying to tell the entire creation through Arjun, that whenever religion will be crushed on the earth and injustice and unrighteousness grows, I will be born and incarnate," the National Convenor of the AAP told the parliament. Kejriwal stated on Tuesday that the decision was a "huge victory for the INDIA bloc" and that the "BJP can be defeated through unity, strategy."