37 More Children Evacuated From Donetsk Region, Three Of Them Taken Out Of War Zone

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Rescuers have helped evacuate 37 more children from Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, three of whom were taken out of the zone of active hostilities.

The main directorate of the State Emergency Service in the Donetsk region said this in a Facebook post, Ukrinform reports.

"In the past day, rescuers from the Feniks evacuation group and the police evacuated five residents of the front-line village of Novoselivka-Persha in the Ocheretyne village military administration, Pokrovsk district, including three children," the post said.

Also in the past day, rescue workers provided assistance to 150 people during the evacuation in the Pokrovsk and Bakhmut districts, including 34 children and 15 people with reduced mobility.

In the Donetsk region, Russian invaders have intensified their shelling of populated areas since December 2023, so the decision was made to continue the mandatory evacuation of the population.

Some 524,000 residents remain in the Donetsk region. Since the beginning of the full-scale war, more than 1,355,000 people have been evacuated from the Donetsk region to safer regions.