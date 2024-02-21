Lavras Gold Ranked In The Top 10 Of The “Venture Exchange 50” Mining Companies

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

TORONTO, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lavras Gold Corp. (TSX-V:LGC, OTCQX:LGCFF) (“ Lavras ” or the“ Compan y”) is pleased to announce that it has been named as one of the top 50 performers on the TSX Venture Exchange in 2023 – of the 1,700 companies listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. Lavras Gold has been a public company for less than two years.

The 2024 TSX Venture 50 celebrates the strongest performance on the TSX Venture Exchange (the“TSXV” or“the Exchange”) over the last year. Comprised of 10 companies from each of the five industry sectors, the ranking recognizes the strongest performance on the Exchange based on market capitalization, share price appreciation, and trading volume. The five sectors are: Clean Technology and Life Sciences, Diversified Industries, Energy, Mining, and Technology. The companies are ranked based on three equally-weighted criteria: share price appreciation, market capitalization growth, and trading value. More details on this ranking can be found on the 2024 TSX Venture 50 website. CLICK HERE for a video interview with Lavras Gold CEO Mike Durose.

“We are honoured to have earned a spot on the 2024 TSX Venture 50, ranking as a top performing company in our sector. We would like to thank our dedicated team in Brazil, our management team, board of directors and our loyal shareholders, among so many others, for propelling us to this prestigious ranking,” commented Lavras Gold CEO Michael Durose.“We would also like to congratulate all the companies who qualified for this ranking and wish them the greatest success throughout 2024 as well.”

Background on the TSX Venture 50

To qualify for the 2024 TSX Venture 50 ranking, companies must:



Be listed on TSXV (not NEX) on December 31, 2023

Have a market capitalization greater than C$5 million on December 31, 2023

Have a closing share price greater than C$0.25 on December 31, 2023

Have a closing share price of at least C$0.10 on December 31, 2022 Have been listed on TSXV more than one year as of December 31, 2023

About the LDS Project in Southern Brazil

The LDS Project is centred on the town of Lavras do Sul in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. It is approximately 320 kilometres, or a 4.5-hour drive, from the state capital of Porto Alegre. The Company, through its subsidiary, holds directly or indirectly, contractual interests over 29 mineral rights covering 22,000 hectares.

The LDS intrusive complex is a multiphase intrusive centre that is surrounded by coeval volcanic rocks to the east. Geologically, LDS is in the far south of the Neoproterozoic Mantiqueira Province, a 2,700-kilometre-long belt of tectonically and magmatically accreted terrains that stretch as far south as the coastline of central Uruguay and north into southern Bahia State in Brazil. The most advanced targets are the Butiá and Cerrito gold deposits, which have consolidated NI 43-101 resources of approximately 1 million ounces.

About Lavras Gold Corp.

Lavras Gold Corp. (TSXV: LGC, OTCQX: LGCFF) is a Canadian exploration company focused on realizing the potential of a multi-million-ounce gold district in southern Brazil. Its Lavras do Sul Project is located in Rio Grande do Sul State and is primarily an intrusive hosted gold system of possible alkaline affinity. More than 24 gold prospects centred on historic gold workings have been identified on the property, which spans more than 22,000 hectares. Follow Lavras Gold on , as well as on LinkedIn , Twitter , and YouTube .

On Behalf of Lavras Gold Corp.

“ Michael Durose ”

President & CEO

For further information, please visit the Lavras Gold Corp. website at , or contact:

Michael Durose, President & CEO or Naomi Nemeth, VP Investor Relations

Phone: +1-289-624-1343 or +1-289-624-1377

Email: ...

Website:

X (Twitter): @LavrasGold

Disclaimer: Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward looking statements: This news release includes certain“forward-looking information” within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively“forward looking statements”). Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as“seek”,“anticipate”,“believe”,“plan”,“estimate”,“forecast”,“expect”,“potential”,“project”,“target”,“schedule”,“budget” and“intend” and statements that an event or result“may”,“will”,“should”,“could” or“might” occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's anticipated performance in 2024 are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Company's expectations include actual exploration results, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, results of future resource estimates, future metal prices, availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of personnel, materials and equipment on a timely basis, accidents or equipment breakdowns, delays in receiving government approvals, unanticipated environmental impacts on operations and costs to remedy same, and other exploration or other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause such actions, events or results to differ materially from those anticipated. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and accordingly readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at