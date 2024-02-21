AAW Celebrates the Grand Opening of New Balance Store in the Assima Mall

(MENAFN- Bensirri PR) Kuwait, February 11, 2024: Ali Abdulwahab Al Mutawa Commercial Co. (AAW) and New Balance announced the launch of the New Balance store in the heart of Kuwait City, in the Assima Mall. The event was attended by the U.S. Ambassador to Kuwait, Her Excellency Ms. Karen Sasahara, the General Manager of New Balance, Mr. Stuart Henwood, Chairman and CEO of AAW, Mr. Faisal Ali Al Mutawa, Deputy CEO of AAW, Mr. Khalid Faisal Al Mutawa.



In commemoration of the opening, New Balance embraced the Sadu design tradition, highlighting and supporting local artisanship in collaboration with “Sadu House”. The opening celebration featured activities and entertainment that showcased the essence of Kuwaiti heritage. The store was decorated with traditional Sadu pieces, and offered an Arabic calligraphy corner, oud player, and a customized sand drawing performance that blended elements of both New Balance and Kuwaiti craftsmanship.



The New Balance Assima marks AAW’s second franchised store in Kuwait, with the first one being in 360 Mall. Located on the ground floor of the Assima Mall, the New Balance store offers a diverse range of modern sports and lifestyle footwear and apparel, specializing in running, and catering to men, women, and children. The New Balance products are renowned for their functionality, appealing to all age groups, from athletes and enthusiasts to fans of a sporty and modern lifestyle.



New Balance was founded in Boston, Massachusetts, USA in 1906, with the goal of demonstrating responsible leadership and establishing a global brand that is a source of pride for partners and communities alike. It always strives to empower people through sports and craftsmanship, to create positive change in communities around the world.









