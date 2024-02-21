Tucker Carlson says Boris Johnson demanded USD1 million for meeting

(MENAFN) American journalist Tucker Carlson has alleged that former United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson insisted on a USD1 million fee for an interview, contrasting the experience with his recent high-profile discussion with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Carlson made the claim during an interview with Blaze TV founder Glenn Beck, where he discussed Johnson's response to his Putin interview and subsequent attempts to secure an interview with the former prime minister.



According to Carlson, Johnson, who previously criticized him as a "tool of the Kremlin," agreed to an interview under one condition – a hefty USD1 million fee. Carlson expressed surprise at the demand, particularly in contrast to his experience with Putin, who did not request any payment for the interview.



The journalist shared that he had initiated the interview request with Johnson to allow him to "explain his position on Ukraine," following the former prime minister's denunciations of Carlson. Despite Johnson's willingness to participate, the stipulation of a significant financial requirement reportedly came from the adviser handling the negotiations.



In Carlson's view, the situation with Johnson's demand for payment portrays the former prime minister in a negative light compared to Putin. He characterized the alleged request as a "freaking shakedown," emphasizing the apparent contrast in the conduct of the two leaders during interview negotiations.



As the story unfolds, Carlson's claims raise questions about the dynamics of media interactions with political figures, shedding light on the behind-the-scenes negotiations and potential financial considerations involved in securing interviews with prominent personalities.





