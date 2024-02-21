(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Maine Mesothelioma Victims Center

PORTLAND, MAINE, USA, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Maine Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "If your husband or dad is a Career Navy Veteran with recently diagnosed mesothelioma anywhere in Maine we are urging you to make financial compensation one of your top priorities and call attorney Joe Belluck of Belluck & Fox anytime at 866-714-6466. Mesothelioma Compensation for a Career Navy Veteran might be millions of dollars-because they might have had significant exposure to asbestos on navy ships, submarines and at various shipyards as attorney Joe Belluck is always happy to discuss.

"The law firm of Belluck & Fox has an office in Maine---which is rare. Even more rare are the abilities of attorney Joe Belluck when it comes working up a compensation claim for a Career Navy Veteran with mesothelioma. Joe Belluck is literally one of the nation's most skilled and experienced mesothelioma attorneys and he has been assisting Navy Veterans with mesothelioma for decades-with the best possible client compensation results. Before a Career Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Maine or their family retains the services of a law firm-please call attorney Joe Belluck of Belluck & Fox at 866-714-6466. We are certain you will be glad you did."

The Maine Mesothelioma Victims Center is also appealing to a Navy Veteran or worker who had significant exposure to asbestos before 1983 and who now has lung cancer anywhere in Maine to please call them at 866-714-6466 about compensation. A compensation settlement for a person like this might be hundreds of thousands of dollars, and for Veterans there might also be VA Benefits.

The Maine Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Portland, Lewiston, Bangor or anywhere in or anywhere else in Maine.

Suggestions from the Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma in Maine or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

*“Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

*“Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

*“Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

*“Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?"



If a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere else in the nation-or their family members would like some suggestions as to what lawyer-law firm to call-please call the Mesothelioma Victims Center anytime at 866-714-6466-"we have assembled the most amazing mesothelioma attorneys in the nation-and we would be honored to make recommendations."

Michael Thomas

Maine Mesothelioma Victims Center

+1 866-714-6466

email us here