Hamas Receives Medicines, Begins Delivery To Hostages In Gaza

Doha, Qatar: Dr. Majed Al Ansari, the official spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that the State of Qatar has received confirmation from the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) regarding the receipt of a shipment of medicines and the commencement of their delivery to beneficiaries among the hostages in the Gaza Strip, in implementation of an agreement between Hamas and Israel, mediated by Qatar in cooperation with France last month.

Dr. Al Ansari explained in a statement to the QNA that Qatar received these confirmations as the mediator in the agreement, which includes the entry of medicines and a shipment of humanitarian aid to civilians in the Gaza Strip, especially in the most affected and damaged areas, in exchange for delivering the medicines needed by hostages in the sector.

The official spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed the continuation of Qatari mediation, with regional and international partners, especially in the exchange of prisoners and hostages, humanitarian aspects, and medical evacuation, as part of Qatar's efforts to end the war in the Gaza Strip.