Saudi Arabia Embassy Celebrates Founding Day Of The Kingdom

Minister of Sports and Youth H E Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Thani (second left), Minister of State for Foreign Affairs H E Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi (first right), Minister of State and President of QNL H E Dr. Hamad bin Abdulaziz Al Kuwari (second right), Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Qatar H H Prince Mansour bin Khalid bin Farhan Al Saud (third right), Chairman of Qatari Businessmen Association H E Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim Al Thani (third left) and Chairman of Qatar Tourism H E Saad bin Ali Al Kharji (first left) during an event held yesterday at the premises of the Embassy of Saudi Arabia to mark the Founding Day of the country. On February 22 , Saudi Arabia celebrates its Founding Day. On this day in 1727 the cornerstone of the nation was laid, and security and stability achieved.