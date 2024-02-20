The Good Food Institute India Unveils The SPARK Fellowship Program 2024 For Postgraduate University Students'

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, February 20th, 2024: The Good Food Institute India (GFI India), the central expert organization, thought leader, and convening body of the smart protein sector in India, launched its first-of-its-kind science-focused fellowship initiativeâ€”the SPARK Fellowship program today. It is now inviting applications from postgraduate university students from diverse scientific disciplines like food technology, biotechnology & bioengineering, microbiology, and chemical engineering to work on industry-relevant applied research topics in the smart protein sector.



Successful candidates for the Smart Protein Academic Research and Knowledge (SPARK) Fellowship get a chance to conduct fully-funded lab-based research for six months in plant-based food, fermentation-derived alternative proteins, and cultivated meat and seafood. The research will be conducted at esteemed Indian R&D institutions like CSIR-NIIST, CSIR-IHBT, and WRCB, IIT Bombay under the guidance of expert faculty mentors. Offering unique business perspectives, industry partners FlavingredProducts and Services Pvt Ltd. and HiMedia will provide expert guidance for the commercialization of plant-based and cultivated proteins' project outcomes. Throughout the duration of the fellowship, GFI India's scientists will provide personalized support and closely monitor the progress.



Commenting on the launch of the SPARK Fellowship program, Padma Ishwarya S. PhD, Sci Tech Specialist, GFI India said, "This is a groundbreaking fellowship which uniquely encompasses all three modalities of smart protein: plant-based, fermentation-derived, and cultivated meat. By fostering translational technological research in alternative proteins, this program will not only help bridge the talent gap in the industry but also propel innovation in sustainable food solutions and aid the future of our global food system."



A research grant of INR 1,00,000, along with a monthly stipend of INR 10,000 for students, will cover consumable costs and relocation or accommodation expenses during the project. Upon successful completion, students will receive the SPARK Fellowship certificate of completion and a testimonial from their mentor as recognition for their valuable contribution to smart protein research.



Postgraduate students (M, M.Tech, final year of dual degree programs, or similar) in key scientific disciplines are invited to apply for the SPARK Fellowship. Additionally, individuals who have recently completed their post-graduation in relevant disciplines and are seeking early-career research opportunities are also encouraged to apply.



More information about the fellowship and the full program benefits are available on GFI India's website. Applications are open until March 15, 2024, 11:59 p.m. IST.



About Good Food Institute India (GFI India):



The Good Food Institute India (GFI India) is the central expert organization, thought leader, and convening body in the Indian alternative protein or smart protein sector. As part of an international network of organizations with partners in the U.S., Brazil, Europe, Israel, and Asia Pacific, GFI India is on a mission to build a secure, sustainable, and just global food future. With unique insight across science, business, and policy, we are using the power of food innovation and markets to accelerate the transition of our food system toward smart proteins. In building the sector from the ground up in India, we're aiming to establish a model for its growth all across the developing world.

