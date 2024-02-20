Prosecutor's Office Investigating Murder Of Ukrainian Pows By Russians Near Robotyne

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Law enforcement officers have launched an investigation into the shooting by Russian invaders of three Ukrainian prisoners of war near Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region.

That's according to the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office , Ukrinform reports.

The Zaporizhzhia Regional Prosecutor's Office has launched a probe into the violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

On February 20, a video of the shooting of three captured Ukrainian defenders by Russian forces was published on the internet.

Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Prosecutor's Office

The event took place on February 18 near the village of Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region.

"The killing of prisoners of war is a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions and qualifies as a serious international crime," the Prosecutor General's Office said.

Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada's human rights commissioner, earlier sent letters to the International Committee of the Red Cross and the UN with the request to find out all the circumstances of the execution of seriously wounded Ukrainian defenders at the Zenit stronghold in Avdiivka.