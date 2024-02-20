73 Students Hospitalised Following Wasp Attack In Sri Lanka

(MENAFN- IANS) Colombo, Feb 21 (IANS) A total of 73 school children from Passara National School in Sri Lanka's Uva province were admitted to hospital following a wasp attack, police said.

Piyaratna Ekanayake, officer in-charge of Passara police station, told media on Tuesday that the children were in the school playground when the attack took place, Xinhua news agency reported.

Ekanayake said the students were admitted to Passara hospital and 18 were still undergoing treatment by 4 p.m. local time on Tuesday.

He added that wasp attacks were common in the area and police will contact wildlife officials to remove wasps from the area where school children frequent.

In January, seven estate workers in Hatton police division fell victim to a wasp attack.

--IANS

int/khz