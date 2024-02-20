Two Russian Drones Hit House In Sumy Region Where Family Was Killed

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two Russian drones hit a house in the village of Nova Sloboda in the Sumy region, where a family was killed.

The Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

According to the investigation, on February 20, 2024, at about 5:30 a.m., using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, the occupiers attacked civilian infrastructure from Nova Sloboda, the Konotop district, as a result of which a private house with a family of five was destroyed," the statement said

According to prosecutors, the victims were aged between 38 and 91 years old.

"A 91-year-old grandmother, two women aged 69 and 61, and two brothers aged 38 and 39 were killed," the prosecutor's office said.

Currently, prosecutors, in cooperation with other law enforcement officers, are recording the consequences of the attack.

Under the procedural supervision of the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation is being conducted into the violation of the laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The pre-trial investigation is being conducted by the Security Service of Ukraine in the Sumy region.

The official Telegram channel of the State Emergency Service in the Sumy region, 'Rescuers of Sumy Region', reported that rescuers had completed a search operation in a village in the Sumy region where a family had been killed by a Russian drone. The operation lasted for nine hours.

Rescuers extinguished the fire caused by the drone's hit and cleared the rubble.

