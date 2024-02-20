Pakistan Issues Postage Stamp On 60 Years Of Diplomatic Relations With Kuwait

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Feb 20 (KUNA) - Pakistan on Tuesday issued a Postage Stamp to commemorate 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and the State of Kuwait here in Islamabad.

Pakistan's Foreign Secretary, Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi jointly unveiled the stamp with Ambassador of the State of Kuwait to Pakistan, Nassar Abdulrahman J. Almutairi at the Pakistan Foreign Office in Islamabad.

On the occasion, the Kuwaiti Ambassador expressed immense pride and happiness, celebrating six decades of strong and solid friendship between the State of Kuwait and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan representing the deep bonds of cordiality, mutual respect, and shared values that have always nourished our relationship.

He mentioned that this occasion coincides with the glorious anniversary of the State of Kuwait's celebrations of the 63rd Independence Day and the 33rd Liberation Day, which are occasions dear to the hearts of Kuwaitis who pray to Allah Almighty to protect their wise leadership and to preserve security, stability and peace in their country.

The Kuwaiti envoy recalled the historic day in 1963 when diplomatic relations were formally established between the two brotherly countries.

"Since its inception, relations between the State of Kuwait and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan have witnessed understanding and consensus on most regional and international issues, advocating for peace and stability," said the Ambassador.

He said that our economic landscape reflects the vibrancy of our partnership, adding that bilateral trade flourishes, driven by strong energy cooperation and a shared commitment to economic diversity.

The Ambassador highlighted Agriculture and life stock, technology, renewable energy and Mining as fields holding immense potential. "However, the true strength of our relations lies beyond formal agreements.

It resides in the hearts and minds of our people. The warmth and hospitality extended by Kuwaitis to Pakistanis, and vice versa, is legendary," said the envoy. He said that the two countries stood by each other in prosperity and adversity.

He pointed out that as we celebrate this milestone, we must not rest on our successes and further strengthen our economic ties by exploring new investment opportunities and promoting joint ventures. "Today, we celebrate NOT just sixty years of friendship, but also the promise of a future filled with even stronger collaboration," he concluded.

On his part, Pakistan's Foreign Secretary said that the stamp reflects six decades of fraternal ties. It also signifies the will and determination on both sides to further strengthen the longstanding brotherly relations that have flourished over the years between the two countries.

Pakistan and Kuwait have come a long way in strengthening and solidifying their relations.

It is aptly illustrated by successful Pakistan-Kuwait ventures in banking, oil exploration and renewable energy. "We have also established institutional mechanisms of cooperation including Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) and Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) to promote and expand our ties in diverse fields; while cooperating with each other at various international and regional fora, said the Foreign Secretary."

He said that our two countries have firmly stood by each other in hours of trial as well as moments of celebration and look forward to expanding our collaboration in areas of mutual interest including food security, IT & engineering, construction and medicine. "Issuance of the stamp today is a celebration of friendship, cooperation and fraternity. Long live Pakistan-Kuwait relations," he concluded. (end)

