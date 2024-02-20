IPS 2024 To Feature Top Real Estate Exhibitors From GCC Countries0

(MENAFN- Mid-East) The International Property Show (IPS) 2024, celebrating its 20th

anniversary, is set to take center stage at the Dubai World Trade Centre from February 27-29. This landmark event is primed to provide a unique platform for exhibitors from Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, and Kuwait, to present their real estate projects to a global audience of investors, homebuyers, and industry enthusiasts.

With exhibitors already representing the GCC nations, including The Sustainable City – Yiti from Oman, the Real Estate General Authority, and the Ministry of Municipal Rural Affairs and Housing from Saudi Arabia, United Development Company from Qatar, YAS Real Estate Development from Bahrain, and Sawa United Company from Kuwait, IPS 2024 has attracted a diverse array of exhibitors and participants.

Atiq Al-Rahman, Executive Manager, Sawa United Company from Kuwait said: "We are thrilled to participate in IPS 2024, where Sawa United Company looks forward to engaging with industry leaders on a global real estate stage. This event presents a unique opportunity to highlight our commitment to excellence and contribute to the dynamic landscape of the GCC real estate market.”

The event will host exhibitors from nearly 40 countries around the world, including Turkey, Pakistan, Georgia, Spain, Philippines, Albania, Greece, Thailand, Cyprus, Mauritius, France, North Cyprus, and USA, apart from the GCC countries, and serves as a melting pot for real estate professionals, fostering international collaborations and expanding horizons for attendees.

Statistically, the GCC real estate market is on an upward trajectory, projected to reach a value of US$4.55 trillion by 2024, according to Statista. Residential Real Estate is expected to dominate, with a market volume of US$3.07 trillion in the same year. With an annual growth rate of 2.64% anticipated (CAGR 2024-2028), the market is poised to reach US$5.05 trillion by 2028. The surge in demand for luxury properties, driven by high purchasing power and a favorable investment climate,further underscores the potential for exhibitors at IPS 2024.

Hence, the exhibitors from GCC countries can seize this unparalleled opportunity to showcase their real estate projects, connect with industry leaders, and explore investment possibilities on a global scale to an expected 10,000+ visitors.

In collaboration with the Dubai Land Department, IPS 2024 has evolved into a global platform that ensures diverse and enriching experiences for attendees. This strategic partnership highlights the commitment to showcasing a global perspective on real estate and investment opportunities, enhancing the event's value for both exhibitors and participants.

IPS 2024 introduces a comprehensive lineup of events, including the IPS Exhibition, IPS Conference,IPS Future Cities, IPS Connect, IPS Finance, IPS Women, IPS Youth, IPS Studio, IPS PropTech, and IPS Design. This multifaceted approach underscores the commitment to innovation, knowledge

exchange, and networking within the real estate sector, providing exhibitors with unparalleled exposure.

