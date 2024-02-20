Minister Highlights Media Discourse At Saudi Forum

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Riyadh, Feb. 20 (Petra) - Minister of Government Communications and government spokesperson, Muhannad Mubaideen, underlined the fundamental right to knowledge for citizens, stressing the importance of clear media discourse to promptly address public inquiries.During a session at the Saudi Media Forum titled "Arab Media Facing Transformations: Ministerial Visions for Future Milestones," Mubaideen highlighted how the swift dissemination of information prevents the proliferation of rumors and misinformation, fostering national stability.He underscored the need for closer ties between media entities and local communities, advocating for a return to grassroots engagement to accurately convey community messages.Addressing global concerns of information overload, Mubaideen discussed Jordan's initiatives like the "Your Right to Know" platform to combat rumors and misinformation, alongside legislative measures safeguarding digital privacy, such as the cybercrime law.Regarding ethical challenges in digital transformation, Mubaideen stressed the importance of adhering to professional standards in content production, emphasizing accuracy, language, structure, and relevance to community values.The session also featured insights from Bahraini Information Minister Ramzan Al-Nuaimi, Libyan Minister of State for Communication and Political Affairs Walid Al-Lafi, and Egyptian Supreme Council for Media Regulation Chairman Karam Jabr.The Saudi Media Forum, running until tomorrow, brings together media ministers from Arab nations and over two thousand media professionals and participants from 30 countries, discussing various topics including the future of journalism, media crises, and combating misinformation in coverage of Gaza.