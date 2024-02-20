JCPOA Remains Only Viable Option For Iran's Nuclear Program - Russian Official

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. There is no
alternative to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on
Iran's nuclear program, Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's Representative to
International Organizations in Vienna wrote in his page on X,
Trend reports.
According to Ulyanov, a year ago, some experts and officials
from Western countries were suggesting a mysterious“B” plan to
address the disagreements over Iran's nuclear activities.
Ulyanov pointed out that Russia has always maintained its
stance, that there is no“B” plan that can match reality.
On January 16, 2016, the JCPOA came into force between Iran and
the P5+1 group (US, Russia, China, the UK, France, and Germany)
regarding Iran's nuclear program.
However, on May 8, 2018, the US withdrew from the Joint
Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) between Iran and the 5+1 group
(Russia, China, the UK, France, the US, and Germany) and imposed
new sanctions on Iran starting from November 2018.
Since then, the sanctions have impacted Iran's oil exports and
more than 700 banks, firms, and individuals. The sanctions have led
to the freezing of Iranian assets overseas.
The Iranian side demands that the US rejoin the JCPOA and that
other members comply with the terms of the deal, and in that case
it declares that it will abide by all the obligations specified in
the deal.
In late 2020, the Iranian parliament adopted a strategic plan to
counter the sanctions, citing the non-fulfillment of the Joint
Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) signed between Iran and six
countries and the imposition of sanctions on Iran.
According to the decision of the Iranian parliament, as of
February 23, Iran stopped the implementation of additional measures
and an additional protocol included in the nuclear deal. As a
consequence, the monitoring mechanism of the IAEA was reduced by
20–30 percent.
On December 26, 2023 some media outlets, quoting the IAEA,
reported that Iran has been enriching uranium faster and to a
higher degree since late November 2023. They said that Iran has
produced about 9 kg of 60 percent-enriched uranium per month, which
is enough for making 3 nuclear bombs. The amount of uranium
required for one bomb is 42 kg. Iran's 60 percent enrichment is
still ongoing.
---
Follow the author on X (Twitter): @BaghishovElnur
MENAFN20022024000187011040ID1107873865
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.