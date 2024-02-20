JCPOA Remains Only Viable Option For Iran's Nuclear Program - Russian Official

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. There is no alternative to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran's nuclear program, Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's Representative to International Organizations in Vienna wrote in his page on X, Trend reports.

According to Ulyanov, a year ago, some experts and officials from Western countries were suggesting a mysterious“B” plan to address the disagreements over Iran's nuclear activities.

Ulyanov pointed out that Russia has always maintained its stance, that there is no“B” plan that can match reality.

On January 16, 2016, the JCPOA came into force between Iran and the P5+1 group (US, Russia, China, the UK, France, and Germany) regarding Iran's nuclear program.

However, on May 8, 2018, the US withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) between Iran and the 5+1 group (Russia, China, the UK, France, the US, and Germany) and imposed new sanctions on Iran starting from November 2018.

Since then, the sanctions have impacted Iran's oil exports and more than 700 banks, firms, and individuals. The sanctions have led to the freezing of Iranian assets overseas.

The Iranian side demands that the US rejoin the JCPOA and that other members comply with the terms of the deal, and in that case it declares that it will abide by all the obligations specified in the deal.

In late 2020, the Iranian parliament adopted a strategic plan to counter the sanctions, citing the non-fulfillment of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) signed between Iran and six countries and the imposition of sanctions on Iran.

According to the decision of the Iranian parliament, as of February 23, Iran stopped the implementation of additional measures and an additional protocol included in the nuclear deal. As a consequence, the monitoring mechanism of the IAEA was reduced by 20–30 percent.

On December 26, 2023 some media outlets, quoting the IAEA, reported that Iran has been enriching uranium faster and to a higher degree since late November 2023. They said that Iran has produced about 9 kg of 60 percent-enriched uranium per month, which is enough for making 3 nuclear bombs. The amount of uranium required for one bomb is 42 kg. Iran's 60 percent enrichment is still ongoing.

---

