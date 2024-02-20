Kiara Advani To Join Ranveer Singh Starrer 'Don 3' After Prolonged Speculation

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kiara Advani has been cast as the main heroine in Farhan Akhtar's forthcoming film Don 3. Kiara joined Ranveer Singh in the iconic film franchise, marking their first collaboration. There have been speculations about Kiara joining the cast for a time, but the creators had previously declined to confirm.

Though Kiara's involvement in Don 3 is presently unknown, it has been speculated that her character would have "negative shades". Kiara's inclusion to Don 3 was initially rumoured in August last year, when she was photographed visiting Excel Entertainment co-founder Ritesh Sidhwani's offices.

Also Read:

REVEALED! Inside Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani's wedding menu

An source informed Bollywood Hungama, "Director Farhan Akhtar thought Kiara was ideal for the role. Furthermore, she has never worked with main actor Ranveer Singh before. Kiara, too, is thrilled to be a part of this fantastic action franchise. She is excited to portray the glamorous role and collaborate with Farhan Akhtar and Ranveer Singh."

Kiara Advani will allegedly appear in another action-packed thriller, War 2, alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR. According to the source, Kiara has already shown herself in romantic, passionate, and humorous parts. With Don 3 and War 2, she'll establish her mark in the action genre and emerge as an all-around performer."

Previously, Ranveer's casting as the Don was received with varied reactions on the internet. While his supporters were overjoyed at the announcement, some Shah Rukh Khan followers were upset that Ranveer replaced the Bollywood actor, who played the Don in the 2006 and 2011 popular action films.

Soon after the announcement of Don 3, Ranveer Singh visited the Red Sea Film Festival, where he discussed being the new Don, saying, "I'm hoping to make Don my own and give it my spin, my interpretation." Ranveer also addressed the criticism he received after certain SRK fans refused to accept him as the new Don.

Also Read:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu terms separation from Naga Chaitanya 'Difficult', here's what she said

"It marks the passing of the baton for one of Hindi cinema's most beloved and cherished series. The significance of this is not lost on me. As predicted, the announcement was met with some suspicion. However, this has occurred throughout cinematic history. Even recently, when the Bond franchise changed ownership and Daniel Craig was unveiled as the next Bond, there was some cynicism. "This is only natural," Ranveer told Deadline. Don 3 is set for release in 2025.