Nigeria's Ruling Party Official Killed By Gunmen In Central State: Police

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) A spokesperson for Nigeria's ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) party was murdered by a group of unknown gunmen in the central state of Plateau over the weekend, local police said on Monday.

Sylvanus Namang, the APC publicity secretary in Plateau State, was killed when the gunmen attacked a relaxation spot in the Pankshin area on Saturday night, said Alfred Alabo, a local police spokesperson, in a statement obtained by Xinhua on Monday.

“Some gunmen suspected to be kidnappers, numbering about seven, broke into a relaxation centre located along Pankshin-Jos road and kidnapped the owner,” said the statement.

After receiving a distress call, the police sent a team to the scene, which foiled the kidnapping and exchanged fire with the attackers. All the suspects escaped with gunshot wounds, according to the statement.

The police said an investigation has been launched into the incident.