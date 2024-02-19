Inventhelp Inventor Develops Laser Leveling, Measuring & Projection Device (TLS-492)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to combine laser leveling, measuring, and projection into a single apparatus that can be tripod-mounted for on-site project use," said an inventor, from Dade City, Fla., "so I invented the INSTA- RADIUS. My design enables you to obtain the correct projection dimensions."

The patent-pending invention provides a laser leveling, laser measurement and laser projection device for trade workers and other design professionals. In doing so, it would accurately transfer the actual size details of radius lines and other complex shapes from architectural CAD drawings onto the walls, floors and ceilings of current construction projects. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for trade workers and other design professionals.

