Day 136 Of Genocide: Dozens Of Civilians Killed In Israeli Airstrikes On Gaza.

Dozens of Palestinian civilians were killed, and others injured on Monday during the ongoing Israeli occupation targeting of the Gaza Strip for the 136th day in a row.

The occupation warplanes bombed at least three homes in Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City, killing and injuring a number of citizens, in conjunction with artillery shelling of the same neighborhood.

In Al-Rimal neighborhood, west of the city, warplanes bombed at least two houses, wounding at least six citizens who were taken to Al-Shifa Hospital.

In the middle of the Gaza Strip, occupation aircraft and artillery bombed six homes, two of which were in Deir al-Balah, one in Nuseirat, another in al-Zawaida, a house in al-Bureij and another in al-Maghazi, killing ten citizens and wounding dozens.

In the south of the Gaza Strip, the Israeli occupation forces continue military operations inside Nasser Medical Hospital in the city of Khan Yunis, amidst shooting at everything that moves, medical staff and patients, as there are more than 120 people in the complex. So far, eight patients have been killed as a result of the power outage and the stopping of ventilators.

The occupation artillery also bombed the vicinity of Al Amal Hospital, while the occupation vehicles also broke into the vicinity of the Algeria Specialized Hospital in Abasan, east of Khan Yunis.

In Rafah, Khirbet Al-Adas and two houses in the Al-Shaboura neighborhood in the center of the city were bombed, coinciding with the UIsraeli navy firing of shells near the tents of displaced people in the western area of the city, wounding a number of citizens.

In an infinite toll, the number of slain Palestinians rose to 28,985, the majority of whom were women and children, while 68,883 others were wounded, since the beginning of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip on October 7th, 2023.