Ukrainian Forces Moved To New Lines Near Avdiivka - Tarnavskyi

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces have entrenched themselves on new defensive lines in the Avdiivka sector and are successfully repelling attempts by the Russian invaders to develop their offensive.

General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the commander of the Tavria operational and strategic group of troops, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

According to him, on the Avdiivka axis, the Ukrainian military repelled five enemy attacks outside Novobakhmutivka, Lastochkyne, and Pervomaiske.

In the Marinka sector, Ukrainian forces continued to hold off the enemy near Heorhiivka, Pobieda, and Novomykhailivka, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, attempted to break through the defenses of Ukrainian troops 18 times.

On the Zaporizhzhia axis, the enemy made ten attempts to attack the positions of Ukrainian forces near the village of Robotyne. Here, the Russians returned to the tactics of small assault groups with the involvement of several armored vehicles. These attempts to carry out offensive operations are stopped, and the enemy is destroyed near Robotyne, Tarnavskyi said.

In the operational area of the Tavria operational and strategic group of troops, the Russian army in the last 24 hours lost 624 troops, 4 tanks, 21 armored fighting vehicles, 4 artillery systems, 7 vehicles, and 1 unit of special equipment - the UR-77 mine clearing vehicle. Ukrainian forces also destroyed an enemy ammunition depot and neutralized or destroyed 239 UAVs of different types.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine