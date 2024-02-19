QNB Platinum Sponsor For INJAZ Al-Arab

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QNB Group, the largest financial institution in the Middle East and Africa, is providing its platinum sponsorship for INJAZ Al-Arab, an education innovation initiative by a non-profit organization for education and youth training for the workforce readiness, financial literacy and entrepreneurship in the region.

QNB's sponsorship comes as a testament of the Group's consistent efforts to advocate and support all initiatives designed for youth training and entrepreneurship in the workforce. It is also one of the main Group's Corporate Social Responsibility pillars towards actively supporting the development of youth.

This year's event marks the 17th youth entrepreneurship celebration“Generation Next”, encompassing business entrepreneurship and economics lessons for students aged 16-24 in high schools and universities.

Commenting on the sponsorship, Heba Al Tamimi, Senior Executive Vice President, QNB Group Communications said:“We are thrilled to be Platinum sponsor for INJAZ Al-Arab as it showcases our dedication to be at the forefront of youth development towards their efforts entering the workforce. Our Group is committed to support all initiatives which align with our CSR values and we look forward to remain involved in the future.”

QNB Group currently ranked as the most valuable bank brand in the Middle East and Africa region. Through its subsidiaries and associate companies, QNB Group's presence extends to more than 28 countries across three continents providing a comprehensive range of advanced products and services. The total number of employees is 30,000 operating through 900 locations, with an ATM network of more than 4,800 machines.